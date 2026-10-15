Reading man charged with killing mother in home to make first appearance in Massachusetts court

The young man accused of killing his mother in Reading, Massachusetts last week will be in court Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Hanafin, 22, will be arraigned in Woburn District Court on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his mother, 49-year-old Andria Hanafin.

Ryan Hanafin was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court on Friday, Oct. 9 following the death of his mother in Reading, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Police said Ryan Hanafin shot in her in their home on Center Ave. on Oct. 8 and then drove to Vermont, where he was arrested later that day.

According to court documents, the two had several arguments recently about cats in the house that the mother had been rescuing.

Investigators said Ryan Hanafin had 19 guns in the home and had a license to carry firearms. He's facing additional charges because police said 15 of the guns were not secured.

Andria Hanafin Facebook

Eight-four cats were found in the home. They're now with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).

Hundreds of people went to Memorial Park in Reading Wednesday night to pay their respects to Andria Hanafin at a candlelight vigil.