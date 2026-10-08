Reading, Massachusetts, woman killed inside home, son sought as person of interest

Investigators say a woman was killed inside her Reading, Massachusetts, home, and police are searching for her 23-year-old son as a person of interest.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning.

The district attorney said a man called 911 after arriving home Wednesday night and finding the body of his wife, 49-year-old Andria Hanafin, in the kitchen of their home on Center Avenue in Reading.

The couple's 23-year-old son, Ryan Hanafin, was missing from the home when police arrived and has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Ryan Hanafin's car was also missing from the home.

"It is shocking. It is tragic. This is obviously a situation of domestic violence, alleged to be domestic violence at this point, although not the traditional domestic violence situation that we think of," the district attorney said. "It is a moment of reflection about the presence of guns in a home during an alleged dispute."

Ryan Hanafin, who investigators say is a person of interest in a Reading, Massachusetts, death. Middlesex District Attorney

Ryan Hanafin was last seen driving his black 2010 Dodge Charger with license plate 2PSY15 toward Tewksbury, Massachusetts, at around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Andria was last seen alive at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday by her 13-year-old son. Police believe a gunshot wound caused Andria's death.

Ryan Hanafin has a license to carry a firearm, which was suspended Thursday morning by Reading police, the DA said.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding Ryan Hanafin. If you see him, do not approach and call 911 as police said he may be armed and dangerous.

The Middlesex District Attorney's office, Reading Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the murder.