RV goes up in flames on Cape Cod beach; firefighter hurt

WEST BARNSTABLE - An RV went up in flames on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday, injuring a firefighter.

The fire happened on Sandy Neck Beach. The injured firefighter had a laceration that required stitches, the West Barnstable Fire Department said.

It took 5,000 gallons of water and 16 firefighters to put out the flames, according to the department.

No other injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.