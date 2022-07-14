Watch CBS News
Local News

RV goes up in flames on Cape Cod beach; firefighter hurt

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Firefighter injured battling RV fire on Sandy Neck Beach
Firefighter injured battling RV fire on Sandy Neck Beach 00:18

WEST BARNSTABLE -  An RV went up in flames on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday, injuring a firefighter.

The fire happened on Sandy Neck Beach. The injured firefighter had a laceration that required stitches, the West Barnstable Fire Department said.

It took 5,000 gallons of water and 16 firefighters to put out the flames, according to the department.

No other injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.