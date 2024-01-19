Sen. Ed Markey says Roxbury community "being forsaken" with impending Walgreens closure

ROXBURY - Roxbury residents were joined by Sen. Ed Markey at a rally Friday, where they voiced their disappointment about their local Walgreens closing its doors at the end of January.

"It's really convenient for a lot of Roxbury natives and it's a staple," said Bianca Mendes. But the signs are on the door and the shelves are sparse.

Markey, community and city leaders stood with residents outside the Warren Street location, outraged about the decision to close. Markey said more than 20% of Roxbury residents are food insecure and also face the highest rates in the city of chronic disease, such as asthma and diabetes.

"Here we are today in front of a Walgreens storefront on the verge of closure and a community being forsaken," said Markey.

Denise Hogan said the closure is going to have a deep impact to the elderly and those with disabilities.

"We don't have anything anymore once this closes," said Hogan. "I walk here, we have no pharmacy in this whole area."

So many residents in Roxbury depend on the Walgreens for their medications and shopping. It's part of their everyday life and to see it closing makes a big impact on their livelihoods. The store is located next to a dialysis center. Many of the residents in the community don't drive and the next closest Walgreens is a mile away.

Daniel Williams grew up in Roxbury and has been coming to the Walgreens for years.

"It's devastating. I also collect high blood pressure medicine here," said Williams.

State officials said there have been four Walgreens closures in Boston since 2022. "All of which have been in Black communities," said State Rep. Chris Worrell. "These closures have removed a lifeline for our Boston residents."

Walgreens released a statement, reading, "Our store team is and will continue to assist current patients with the transition of prescriptions. We have waived 1-2 day home delivery fees and are committed to working with individuals to help them sign up for the Walgreens app which includes many other convenient shopping and prescription filling options."