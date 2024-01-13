Watch CBS News
Boston residents hold rally to protest neighborhood Walgreens closure

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

ROXBURY - Residents in Roxbury staged a protest Friday, criticizing the Walgreens chain's decision to close their neighborhood pharmacy.

The Walgreens on Warren Street is set to close on Jan. 31 and the next closest location is a mile away. For nearby residents, many of whom are elderly or disabled, that's too far for them to travel. 

"This Walgreens is critical, not just to this community but the surrounding communities and the seniors," said Rev. Miniard Culpepper of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Walgreens released a statement saying they're downsizing nationwide. The group said they will continue to rally until the pharmacy chain changes its mind.

