"I'm very frustrated": Broken elevator in Boston apartment building hasn't been fixed since February

"I'm very frustrated": Broken elevator in Boston apartment building hasn't been fixed since February

"I'm very frustrated": Broken elevator in Boston apartment building hasn't been fixed since February

ROXBURY - Tenants in one Roxbury building said their elevator has been broken since February and their landlord is nowhere to be found.

"We're in the back hallway. This is the elevator," said Donald, a resident of 8 Coventry St. who's been living on the top floor of the five-story building since 2000.

He said many of his neighbors aren't capable of using the stairs.

"There was a lady on the second floor I had to help her up. It bothers me physically. I'm getting older. If I call the ambulance I have to crawl down the stairs?"

Donald said he and his fellow tenants have begged building management to fix the problem, but so far, nothing.

"We're going on months and months, it's half a year. I'm very frustrated," he said.

WBZ-TV reached out to the building super who said she'd call us back after speaking to her boss and haven't heard from her since.

Tenants are now taking their complaints to the top.

"I called up the city and I asked her about the elevator," said Donald.

Boston's Inspectional Services Department told WBZ-TV they will be issuing building management a 24-hour notice to comply in the coming days. If the elevator is not fixed, the city will take further action but Donald is hoping for result right away.

"This is my home. Fix the elevator," said Donald.