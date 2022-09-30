Watch CBS News
Man shot to death in Roxbury; Boston police seek info from public

BOSTON - A man was shot to death in Roxbury Thursday evening, Boston police said.

Offers responded to the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. just after 6 p.m., where police said they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released. 

Boston police are asking the public to share any information they might have by calling (617) 343-4470, or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463) to report anonymously. 

September 29, 2022

