Roxbury community unites to support businesses displaced by Edison building fire

Nubian Square business owners are searching for a path forward after a fire destroyed the Edison building in Roxbury earlier this week.

"It's devastating, it's hard. It's hard, it's a whirlwind of emotions," local business owner Janet Benzen told WBZ-TV.

On Monday, the Boston Fire Department responded to a six-alarm fire at the Edison building at 72 Warren St., which is a commercial building home to several businesses.

No one was injured, but every business inside the two-story landmark was destroyed, including the professional services company Benzen operated on the first floor for more than 40 years.

"Since we've been here for so long people just came to us. So I'm wondering where they're going to go, where they're going to be," Benzen said.

The Boston Fire Department responds to a six-alarm fire at the Edison building in Roxbury on Sept. 28. CBS Boston

Darlin Vasque opened his Handyman Team Boston business in the building three and a half years ago.

"It's difficult to think about everything we lost when you don't have nothing now," he said.

For decades, the Edison Building has been providing goods and services to the Roxbury community and has been a fixture in Nubian Square.

The city of Boston's Small Business Development office, along with Roxbury Main Streets, met with some of the business owners impacted by the fire to help them find temporary space within the Nubian Square area.

"Fortunately, we have some available storefront areas and some office spaces," said Roxbury Main Streets Executive Director Robert George. "So we are working with the various landlords along with the city of Boston to try to quickly get these spaces available."

For now, affected businesses are completely shut down.

A fundraiser will be held on Oct. 16 in Nubian Square to help the businesses impacted by the fire get back on their feet.

"I don't normally ask for help, but I'm ever so grateful," Benzen said.