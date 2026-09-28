Fire at landmark Edison building in Boston sends smoke into Roxbury streets

A fire at the landmark Edison building in Boston Monday morning made for a smoky scene in Roxbury.

The Boston Fire Department was asking people to avoid the Nubian Square area because of the six-alarm fire at 72 Warren St., which is a commercial building that's home to several businesses.

"Fire companies have the entire block surrounded with engines pumping to all the trucks with ladder pipes," the department posted to social media.

The first call reporting smoke came at 7:30 a.m. and fire crews responded within 30 seconds, according to Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall.

Fire at the historic Edison building in Roxbury CBS Boston

Crews were ordered out of the building once they determined nobody was inside. Marshall said there are concerns that part of the building could collapse.

"We are still attempting to put the fire out at this point," he told reporters at about 10:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she's grateful for how quickly first responders worked to get everyone away from the fire safely.

"We're going to be working to support these small businesses however we can," she said.