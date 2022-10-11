Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting in Roxbury

Community wants to see change after 14-year-old is killed in daytime shooting

BOSTON -- Caution tape still surrounded an apartment on Cobden Street in Roxbury Tuesday evening, one day after police say a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in an alley off Cobden and Washington Streets. Another teen was also shot and has non-life-threatening injures.

The neighborhood is coming to grips with the tragedy and calling for action.

"I'm deathly afraid of allowing my nieces, my nephews, my grandchildren even in this area to bring them to park because I don't know if a car driving by is going to be shooting up," said Natalie Fitgerald, a long-time Roxbury resident.

One man, who was afraid to give his name due to gang retaliation, said he would like to see more police officers and security guards on the street. He lost his son to gun violence in the city last year.

Another Roxbury grandmother, who gave her first name, Marvia, said that metal detectors should be present in Boston schools.

"So everybody can feel safe going in and coming out," she said.

Police responded to the area just after noon on Monday. They found a 14-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Another wounded juvenile was seen running up Cobden street into a nearby apartment. That person is now in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

The 14-year-old was a student in Boston Public Schools. BPS released a statement Tuesday saying that the Superintendent of Schools was "deeply saddened" and that counselors and support staff would be made available to students.

This homicide comes less than a week after a student was allegedly shot by another student outside the Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester.

Statistically, violent crime has decreased in the city of Boston in recent years. Last year, there were 39 homicides in the city. There have been 29 in 2022 so far.

WBZ-TV asked Boston Police brass about the recent violence and what can be done.

"Certainly, we're working with the school superintendent to make sure everyone feels safe in that environment," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.