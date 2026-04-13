Movie theater closing in Massachusetts after 27 years: "Still waiting for that post-pandemic comeback"

Another movie theater in Massachusetts is closing its doors. The Route One Cinema Pub in North Attleboro said Monday that it's shutting down after nearly three decades in business.

"After 27 years, it is with a very heavy heart that we announce our curtain is closing at the Route One Cinema Pub following its final screenings on Sunday, May 31, 2026," the theater posted to social media.

Gift certificates will still be redeemable until the closure.

The theater is open Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are $10 each for evening shows. Theatergoers can enjoy a meal while they watch a movie.

"Our friendly staff is ready to serve you at your table from our full menu including beer and wine (21 and over only), soft drinks, appetizers, grilled pizza, salads, burgers, sandwiches, popcorn, candy and desserts," the theater's website says.

Fans of the theater said they loved the "dinner and a movie" experience.

"This is the only movie theater we've taken our 2 young kids to because they truly are the best staff & establishment," one person commented.

"We'll wait to see new releases just so we can visit," another said.

Earlier this year, Showcase Cinemas closed megaplexes at Patriot Place in Foxboro and in Randolph. A Regal Cinemas in Westboro was also sold and being converted into a Hindu temple. An expert told WBZ-TV that theaters are facing major headwinds like high costs, a limited supply of feature films and competition from streaming companies.

The Route One Cinema Pub said business has not been the same since the COVID pandemic forced theaters to close for months in 2020.

"The theater business has just not bounced back from Covid-19. Unfortunately, thousands of movie screens have shut down, and the box office is currently in a slump," the Cinema Pub said. "Theaters are still waiting for that post-pandemic comeback."