More Massachusetts cinemas are closing. What can be done to save struggling movie theater industry?

Two more movie theater chain locations in Massachusetts are closing their doors permanently. Experts say it's the latest sign of a trend that shows struggling megaplexes need to make major changes.

Showcase Cinema in Randolph will close permanently on March 1. The news comes after it was previously announced that the Showcase location at Patriot Place in Foxboro will close on February 22.

In addition, Regal Cinemas in Westboro was recently sold and will become a Hindu temple.

Why are movie theaters struggling?

"It's rough right now for the traditional movie business," said Amy Shanler, a public relations professor at Boston University. "Theaters are struggling with some major headwinds like high costs, with a more limited supply of feature films to meet diverse audience interests, and of course competition from streaming companies."

Shanler said many movie theaters are "one-trick ponies." She compared them to the calculator or GPS, which became less relevant as stand-alone devices when the same technology could be used on a cellphone.

"It's companies who are going to listen to what audiences are looking for as opposed to pushing out what used to work," Shanler said.

The professor said the movie industry needs to become more open to different kinds of experiences, highlighting Taylor Swift's success with The Eras Tour documentary and her album release event.

Rise of community movie theaters

Shanler also pointed out that while movie chains are struggling, many community theaters are finding success. She specifically pointed to the Coolidge Corner Theater in Brookline.

"They've done a terrific job of listening to the community and giving them diverse moviegoing experiences, specialized experiences with their type of film technology, and also serving as an anchor in the community by providing community movie spaces," Shanler said. "So those are some opportunities that those typical movie spaces should really consider to strengthen their longevity."

WBUR film critic Sean Burns agreed.

"For the smaller community theaters, this is a huge time. But I think it's the megaplex is what's dying," Burns said. "What we've been seeing for a while now, even before the pandemic, is a contraction. The multiplexes, the chains, way overbuilt. Money was cheap and they kept throwing these places up. There's no reason to have 20 screens in a complex. There aren't enough people, there aren't enough movies. It was poor planning. Unfortunately, the pandemic exaggerated that, so you're seeing a re-alignment."

Burns gave the recent example of the West Newton Cinema, which was going to be demolished after more than 85 years. Instead, an anonymous donor gave $5.2 million, saving the theater.

"They have to get back to the customer experience. If you look at all these theaters that are thriving, that's what it is. They're part of the community, they're personable, they're warm," Burns said. "It's basically just about the film experience. The places that are doing well are people who have a passion for it and want to share it with their community."

The owner of the Showcase cinemas chain is Paramount Skydance, which is the parent company of WBZ-TV and CBS News.