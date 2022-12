DUXBURY - Serious injuries have been reported after a wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury.

Route 3 southbound is currently closed, according to MassDOT.

Traffic is being detoured off Exit 20.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No other information has been reported.

Rt 3 South in Duxbury / Kingston shut down due to wrong-way crash. 📸: @bravowbz https://t.co/uPKIhmiZIv pic.twitter.com/y0zrARfxZ7 — AndreaWBZ (@AndreaWBZ) December 7, 2022