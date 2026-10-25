Young driver killed in latest wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Massachusetts

A young driver was killed early Sunday morning during a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Revere, Massachusetts. It marks the latest in a series of wrong-way crashes on the stretch of road in recent months.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police received several 911 calls for a driver who was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 in the area of Saugus and Revere.

Within minutes while troopers were on their way to the area, the wrong-way driver slammed into another car head-on just south of Sargent Street in Revere.

When police arrived on scene, they found the wrong-way driver's car was completely engulfed in flames. Police and firefighters tried to save the driver, but they were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Boston.

Route 1 was shut down for several hours, reopening around 8:15 a.m.

State police said the driver who was killed is a minor and will not be identified at this time, "out of respect for their family and loved ones."

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney's office are investigating the crash.

It marks the latest serious crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in recent months.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor was killed in May just after his shift ended while trying to stop a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield. Less than one month later, a wrong-way driver was charged after a wrong-way crash on Route 1 in Peabody.