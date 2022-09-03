5 adults, 4 kids escape overnight fire at Roslindale home

Family escapes Roslindale home as it goes up in flames

BOSTON - Five adults and four kids were able to escape a fire that tore through their Roslindale home early Saturday morning.

The fire took place on Delford Street. According to the Boston Fire Department, there's $1 million worth of damage inside.

Following the fire that broke out around midnight, a mom and two kids made it out safely thanks to their neighbor, who used a mattress he had to catch them out of the second-story window they were trapped in.

A fire broke out at a Roslindale home around midnight Saturday morning. Boston Fire Department

"I take the mattress and I put it down there, and I dropped the mattress. And I'm down there saying, 'Come on!' And the kids come in first, then the moms after that," said the neighbor.

The Boston Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. The family tells WBZ-TV that they have no idea what it could be.

Two firefighters were also transported from the scene with minor injuries. The Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced.