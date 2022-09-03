Watch CBS News
Local News

5 adults, 4 kids escape overnight fire at Roslindale home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Family escapes Roslindale home as it goes up in flames
Family escapes Roslindale home as it goes up in flames 01:51

BOSTON - Five adults and four kids were able to escape a fire that tore through their Roslindale home early Saturday morning.

The fire took place on Delford Street. According to the Boston Fire Department, there's $1 million worth of damage inside.

Following the fire that broke out around midnight, a mom and two kids made it out safely thanks to their neighbor, who used a mattress he had to catch them out of the second-story window they were trapped in.

roslindale-home.jpg
A fire broke out at a Roslindale home around midnight Saturday morning. Boston Fire Department

"I take the mattress and I put it down there, and I dropped the mattress. And I'm down there saying, 'Come on!' And the kids come in first, then the moms after that," said the neighbor.

The Boston Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire. The family tells WBZ-TV that they have no idea what it could be. 

Two firefighters were also transported from the scene with minor injuries. The Red Cross is helping the residents who were displaced.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.