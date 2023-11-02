Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley headline Boston Common Golf roster for new golf league

BOSTON -- Boston Common Golf, the team representing Boston and New England in the forthcoming golf venture TGL, announced its roster on Thursday.

The team is headlined by Rory McIlroy, the No. 2 golfer in the world and four-time major champion.

New England native Keegan Bradley is also on the team, along with Adam Scott and Tyrell Hatton.

"I'm thrilled to join Boston Common Golf and to be representing Boston and New England's rich sports culture," McIlroy said. "TGL brings a unique dimension to the game, and I can't wait to stand with Adam, Keegan, and Tyrrell as my teammates. It's a fantastic opportunity that will offer us all a chance to build lasting connections and to foster regional pride that you don't often see in the game of golf."

Though Boston Common Golf represents Boston, they'll be playing their matches in Florida when TGL begins in January. The league will feature physical and virtual golf competitions featuring some of the best golfers in the world. Boston Common Golf will play in five regular-season matches -- against teams representing Atlanta, Los Angels, New York and San Francisco -- with four teams making the postseason.

The team is owned by John Henry and Fenway Sports Group.

"These four remarkable golfers have achieved an extraordinary list of accolades as individuals, and together as a group, they convey an unmistakable sense of exceptionalism that not only commands respect but also instills a profound sense of awe, especially among their competitors," Henry said. "Rory, Tyrrell, Keegan, and Adam stand at the very heart of our team's potential for success in this groundbreaking venture and we extend our gratitude to each of them for embarking on this journey with us."

The team name was announced earlier this week, with the team saying that "Boston Common Golf pays homage to the city's iconic public space and reinforces the vision of accessibility to the game which drives TGL's new, tech-forward golf league. The Boston Common, located at the heart of the city for centuries, is the country's first public park and remains a place both for Boston to play and a powerful symbol of unity to inspire. In the wordmark logo, the word 'Common' is accentuated using a bigger font to underscore the communal and accessible sentiment the team aspires to create and make golf a game for everyone."

The season begins Jan. 9 on ESPN.