Romy Gonzalez expects to play Friday after leaving big game vs. A's with knee soreness

Romy Gonzalez was once again an unlikely hero for the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, when he had a pair of big swings out of the leadoff spot to spark a 6-0 win over the Athletics in Sacramento. He came out of the game after only two at-bats because of left knee soreness, but doesn't expect to be out of the Boston lineup for long.

Gonzalez didn't wait around to extend his hitting streak to 12 games Tuesday, as he led off the game with a solo home run off Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs. It was his ninth homer of the season, and his seventh off left-handed pitching.

In the top of the second, Gonzalez was at it again. He ripped an RBI double to right field that plated Nick Sogard, which gave Boston a 5-0 edge at the time.

But that was all for Gonzalez Tuesday night, as he departed in the middle of the frame with left knee soreness. Boston can't afford to lose another first baseman, especially one swinging a hot bat like Gonzalez, but it doesn't sound like he'll be sidelined for more than a game.

Romy Gonzalez expects to return vs. Yankees

Gonzalez said his knee "kinda locked up" when he was taking the field for the bottom of the second, but said the injury was nothing too serious. Boston manager Alex Cora said Gonzalez was day-to-day after the win, and Gonzalez expressed confidence he'll be in the lineup Friday night when the Red Sox open a huge three-game series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

That means he'll get a day off Wednesday when the Red Sox go for a three-game sweep of the Athletics. Nathan Lowe, who replaced Gonzalez Tuesday night, will likely be Boston's starting first baseman for the 3:30 p.m. matinee in Sacramento.

Romy Gonzalez vs. Lefties

Gonzalez has been one of the unsung heroes of the Boston offense this season, as he's put up a .311/.345/.507 slash line to go with an .852 OPS, nine home runs, and 48 RBI over 84 games.

He's been exceptional against lefties, as Gonzalez has slashed .347/.396/.636 against southpaws. His 1.032 OPS against lefties is good for fifth among MLB hitters with at least 50 plate appearances against left-handed pitching.