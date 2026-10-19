Patriots place wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve

The New England Patriots placed wide receiver Romeo Doubs on injured reserve Monday, adding to the team's injury woes ahead of a Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Doubs hurt his shoulder while making a diving 42-yard touchdown catch against the New York Jets in the first quarter of the Patriots' 26-19 win on Sunday.

Doubs will miss at least four games. The earliest he could return is Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots signed the former Green Bay Packers pass-catcher to a four-year deal this offseason. After a slow start, he's hauled in three touchdowns from Patriots quarterback Drake Maye so far this year.

New England has been hit hard by injuries this season, especially at wide receiver. Mack Hollins went on the injured reserve list with a calf injury after the Patriots played the Buffalo Bills, and A.J. Brown just returned to the field on Sunday after missing four games with a high ankle sprain.

After Sunday's game, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talked about the challenge of dealing with injuries with only a few days to prepare for the Bears.

"We'll just have to figure out who we have available and find 48 to put out there," he said. "So it's just hard to say, but it's a short week."

The Patriots also announced on Monday that they've signed defensive back Elliot Davison to the 53-man roster, and signed wide receiver Ryan Miller to the practice squad. Miller played in five games with the Miami Dolphins, catching three passes and scoring one touchdown, before being released last week.