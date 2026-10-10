Patriots put Mack Hollins on injured reserve

The New England Patriots will be without wide receiver Mack Hollins for at least four games after placing him on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Hollins left with a calf injury during the Patriots' 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. Hollins told reporters on Wednesday that he had hoped to practice during the week, but would rely on the medical team to determine what's best.

A favorite target of quarterback Drake Maye since he signed with the Patriots last year, Hollins has 15 catches this season for 209 yards.

The Patriots also put fullback Reggie Gilliam on injured reserve with an ankle/knee injury. To fill out the 53-man roster, the team activated special teamer Brenden Schooler and signed cornerback Kindle Vildor. They also elevated linebacker K.J. Britt and safety Elliott Davison from the practice squad.

Hollins' injury is another blow to New England's receiving corps. Star pass-catcher A.J. Brown is already on injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the opening game against the Seattle Seahawks, and the earliest he could return is Week 6. For now, Maye has Romeo Doubs, Efton Chism, Kyle Williams and DeMario Douglas available at wide receiver.

The 2-2 Patriots take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Injured cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis have already been ruled out for Sunday's game.

You can watch the Patriots game Sunday on WBZ-TV.