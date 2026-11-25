There hasn't been a lot of good news for the New England Patriots as of late, but the team is set to get a few key players back out of the bye week.

Wide receiver Romeo Doubs practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 18 against the New York Jets.

Doubs suffered the injury while hauling in a 42-yard touchdown catch from Drake Maye. He was placed on injured reserve a day later.

Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers is the earliest Doubs could have returned. The wide receiver practicing indicates there's a chance he could be on the field.

Maye himself will not play in Los Angeles. According to reports, Maye suffered a fractured right fibula and could miss the rest of the regular season.

Tommy DeVito will get the start for the Patriots. It's not clear who will be behind center for the Chargers. Justin Herbert remains in concussion protocol. If he can't play, DJ Uiagalelei will get his first career start.

The Patriots will also likely get left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker back from injured reserve on Sunday. He has been out since suffering a hamstring injury against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22, but was back at practice this week.

New England now finds itself with only one spot left to designate a player for return from injured reserve. Doubs, Vera-Tucker, Reggie Gilliam, Greg Van Roten, Mack Hollins, A.J. Brown and Marcus Bryant have all returned from stints on IR. The maximum number of players a team can bring back is eight during the regular season.

Craig Woodson, who hadn't practiced yet this week, returned to the field on Wednesday.