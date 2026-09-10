Roger Williams Zoo zebra dies in apparent animal attack

A zebra named "Zipper" at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island was killed in an apparent attack by another animal. It's the second unexpected zebra death at the facility in about a year.

"Late Thursday afternoon, Zipper was found with a critical wound, presumably inflicted by a habitat mate," the zoo said in a statement. "Ultimately, despite everyone's best efforts, the injury was not survivable, and our veterinary and animal care teams had to make the compassionate decision to euthanize her."

The zoo did not say which animal may have been responsible, but noted that the zebra shared a "mixed species habitat" with wildebeest and watusi, which is a type of cattle known for its large horns.

"We take matters involving animal wellbeing very seriously," the zoo said. "Our animal care team is reviewing the incident and will make any necessary adjustments to help reduce the risk of a similar situation in the future."

Zipper was 27 years old, and the zoo said "she charmed countless guests and staff members, with the caveat that 'she's friendly, but she isn't necessarily gentle.'"

The sole remaining zebra named Tundra is being kept under close observation, and the zoo said it is actively looking at bringing in new zebras to support her.

Last July, another zebra at the zoo died tragically when it was spooked by a thunderstorm and ran into a fence.

This summer, the zoo announced the death of a 13-year-old geriatric cheetah and said it will move its remaining elephants to a sanctuary in Tennessee next year.