Botulism cases from Botox injections linked to Milton spa, health officials say

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that a string of botulism cases from Botox injections has been linked to a spa in Milton.

Ten people are suspected to have contracted iatrogenic botulism, a rare but serious illness, after receiving a procedure at Rodrigo Beauty on Granite Avenue. Health officials advise that anyone who received Botox injections between May 1 and June 4 at the Milton Spa should contact their nearby health department or DPH.

Iatrogenic botulism can happen when Botox spreads beyond where it was injected. Symptoms of iatrogenic botulism include blurred or double vision, slurred speech, breathing difficulties, drooping eyelids, and difficulty swallowing. Some more serious cases may experience progressive muscle weakness. If you experience any of these symptoms, the DPH recommends visiting the nearest emergency room.

"Early recognition and treatment can significantly improve outcomes," the DPH said in a statement.

The DPH asks that anyone contact them with questions or concerns at 617-983-6800.

What is Botox?

Cosmetic botulinum toxin, commonly referred to as Botox injections, is a "purified substance derived from bacteria," according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. It blocks the nerve signal to the muscle, which prevents the muscle from moving. It is commonly used to prevent wrinkles in the face.

The Massachusetts DPH emphasizes that trained professionals should inject Botox and that the technique, use of non-FDA-approved products, and improper dosing increase the risk of botulism.

Massachusetts spa owner arrested

A Stoughton spa owner, with locations in Easton and Randolph, was arrested in November of 2024 for allegedly using illegal counterfeit Botox and filler injections. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Fadanello allegedly performed thousands of injections using imported Botox, Sculptra, and Juvederm from China and Brazil. She purchased the products from Alibaba, a Chinese company that claims to sell products in bulk.

She was charged with one count of illegally importing merchandise contrary to law, one count of selling or dispensing a counterfeit drug, and one count of selling or dispensing a counterfeit device.