AP Source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON - Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. 

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. 

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move. 

He replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons. 

The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year's draft. 

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

