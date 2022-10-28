Suspect accused of spraying aerosols on Roche Bros shoppers, trying to light fire
BOSTON - A suspect is accused of spraying aerosol cleaning products on shoppers inside a Downtown Crossing supermarket and then trying to light the chemical on fire, Boston police said.
Officers responded to the incident at Roche Bros on Summer Street at 4:41 p.m. Thursday. They took 42-year-old Boston resident Syretta Copeland into custody after a short chase on foot.
Copeland is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, possession of an incendiary device and resisting arrest, and is due to appear in Boston Municipal Court.
