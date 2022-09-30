Watch CBS News
Local News

Robot Block Party comes to the Seaport Saturday

By Liam Martin

/ CBS Boston

Robot Block Party comes to the Seaport Saturday
Robot Block Party comes to the Seaport Saturday 01:10

BOSTON - We know that Boston is a major hub for robotics on the world stage and that will be on full display this weekend in the Seaport at the fifth-annual Robot Block Party.

More than 40 companies and universities will descend on the Seaport Common to show off their inventions. 

Spot, the world-famous robotic dog from Boston Dynamics, will be there displaying some new skills he's learned. And he'll be joined by a mini-drone with no exposed blades (dubbed the Droughnut); robotic jellyfish; bionic birds; and a robotic tackling dummy that's cutting down on some head injuries on the football field.

"We just want to get kids inspired to go into anything technical. We have a real lack of students going into the technical fields and we have no lack for the need," Joyce Sidopoulos, co-founder of MassRobotics, told WBZ-TV.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday under tents next to the Seaport Common between Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue.

You can find more information at massrobotics.org

Liam Martin
martin628.jpg

Liam Martin joined WBZ-TV in June 2015 as an evening anchor and reporter.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.