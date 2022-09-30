Robot Block Party comes to the Seaport Saturday

BOSTON - We know that Boston is a major hub for robotics on the world stage and that will be on full display this weekend in the Seaport at the fifth-annual Robot Block Party.

More than 40 companies and universities will descend on the Seaport Common to show off their inventions.

Spot, the world-famous robotic dog from Boston Dynamics, will be there displaying some new skills he's learned. And he'll be joined by a mini-drone with no exposed blades (dubbed the Droughnut); robotic jellyfish; bionic birds; and a robotic tackling dummy that's cutting down on some head injuries on the football field.

"We just want to get kids inspired to go into anything technical. We have a real lack of students going into the technical fields and we have no lack for the need," Joyce Sidopoulos, co-founder of MassRobotics, told WBZ-TV.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday under tents next to the Seaport Common between Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue.

You can find more information at massrobotics.org