Robert Williams to make season debut for Celtics vs. Magic on Friday

BOSTON -- The time for TIme Lord has arrived.

Celtics center Robert Williams, who's been recovering from offseason knee surgery, will make his season debut on Friday night against the Orlando Magic.

That's according to both Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is planning to make his season’s debut vs. Orlando on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Team upgraded him to questionable for game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

Boston Celtics All-Defensive center Robert Williams will make his season debut Friday vs. the Orlando Magic, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2022

Some talk of Williams returning for last weekend's game in Golden State bubbled up last week, but Williams ended up not playing on the West Coast swing for the Celtics. But now he's set to hit the floor right around the expectations set when he underwent knee surgery before the season.

Williams, 25, took his game to a new level last year, averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 2.0 assists and 0.9 steals per game in 61 contests for Boston. Plagued by knee issues, he was able to play in 17 playoff games, starting 15 of them and serving as the centerpiece of the Celtics' defensive game plans.

The Celtics have fared well without him this year, compiling a 22-7 record. But now they're set to add a key player in time for a seven-game homestand that will run through Christmas.