Robert Williams set to miss 7-10 days with hamstring injury

BOSTON -- The Celtics have hit a bit of a bump in the road, losing two straight and three of their last four. Now they'll have to play at least the next week without center Robert Williams.

The Boston big man is set to miss 7-10 days with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Friday night's collapse to the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed on Sunday.

"Those things can change depending on how quickly he can get back to sprinting," Mazzulla said of Williams. "So, we're going to have to see. ... We're not going to rush him by any means, but when he's healthy, we need him and we want to play him."

Williams has battled injuries throughout his career, and missed the first 29 games of the season after undergoing offseason meniscus surgery. He's played in 28 of Boston's 65 games this season, averaging 8.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Mazzulla had Al Horford start at center on Sunday night against the Knicks, and went small with Derrick White in the starting five along with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart. Grant Williams saw 44 minutes off the bench in the double overtime loss Sunday night, and Mike Muscala was the only other big to see action for the Celtics, logging 12 minutes. Luke Kornet should also see some more action in Williams' absence.

The Celtics are in Cleveland on Monday night before returning to Boston to host the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Celtics then head out on a six-game road trip starting Saturday night in Atlanta. Barring any setbacks, Williams should rejoin the team sometime on that trip.

The Celtics have just 17 games left in the regular season, and at 45-20, they currently trail the Milwaukee Bucks by 1.5 games for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.