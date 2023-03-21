Robert Williams set to return to Celtics lineup vs. Kings

BOSTON -- It looks like the Celtics will have the band back together for Tuesday night's game in Sacramento. Robert Williams is not on the team's injury report and is set to return to the Boston lineup following his eight-game absence.

Williams has been sidelined for nearly three weeks with a hamstring injury that he suffered on March 3. The Celtics went 4-4 without him, but are set to get their game-changing big man back Tuesday night against the Kings -- Boston's final game of a six-game road trip.

Williams hasn't been 100 percent all season and has only played in 28 games. But he's made a difference when on the floor for Boston, averaging 8.4 points to go with 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks over 24.2 minutes per contest.

The Celtics are a much different team on both ends of the floor when Williams is out there. He has a 106.8 defensive rating for the year and owns a 9.9 net rating, which is tied with Derrick White for the best on the team. Boston had a defensive rating of 111.4 during Williams' 8-game absence, and is at 112.2 for the month of March.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Joe Mazzulla handles Williams' return, and how soon he'll slot the big man into Boston's starting lineup. Williams eased his way back into the mix when he first returned in December, and wasn't in the starting lineup for his first nine games back.

With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Celtics don't have much time to re-establish the chemistry that they enjoyed with their double-big lineup throughout last season. But getting Williams back should certainly help a team that has struggled with consistency since the All-Star break.