Robert Spillane returns to Patriots practice, hopes to play in Super Bowl

New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane did not practice Wednesday ahead of the Super Bowl, but he returned to the field Thursday and told reporters he is confident he can play on Sunday.

Spillane, who has been a central figure in the team's defense after signing with New England in free agency, suffered an ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game. He left the team's win over the Denver Broncos and did not return.

The veteran missed practice last week in Foxboro, and hadn't taken the field in California.

Robert Spillane injury

On Wednesday, Spillane said he was "100% confident" he would be able to play in the Super Bowl. He echoed that sentiment on Thursday, adding that his absence the day before was planned, but that he was expecting to be back out on the practice field with his teammates.

Vrabel was asked about Spillane's status at his Thursday news conference.

"We manage these things. I mean, everybody's important to this defense. Everybody's important to our team. Not just one guy. And again, Robert does mean a lot to us and has had a good year for us. So, we'll just kind of see how it goes today," Spillane said. "We still have time to work through things before the game. And then we'll try to put together the game day roster we feel like gives us the best chance. Hopefully that includes Robert, but again, we have a few more practice days before we get there."

Drake Maye latest

Quarterback Drake Maye was limited in practice last week with a shoulder injury, then missed Friday's session with an illness. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old returned to the practice field in full.

That was the case again on Thursday.

The Patriots practice one more time on Friday as they put the final touches on their Super Bowl game plan.

Super Bowl LX takes place Sunday in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.