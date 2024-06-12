Bill Belichick takes stage to massive ovation at Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady isn't the only all-time great in Foxboro on Wednesday. Bill Belichick is on hand to honor his longtime quarterback as Brady is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a ceremony inside Gillette Stadium.

Belichick took the stage around 9 p.m. to a massive ovation from the sell-out crowd.

Brady and Belichick embraced while the crowd applauded. Belichick had to pause before he began his remarks due to the volume of cheers.

"Thank you Patriot nation, thank you!" Belichick told the crowd.

The legendary coach then began down to break down his favorite plays of Brady's career.

"Thank you for all that you've done for us. Thank you for all you've done for me. And thank you for the example and motto you've been for all of us on a daily basis for 20 years. Congratulations," Belichick said to close his remarks.

There had been uncertainty if Belichick would be in attendance after he departed as Patriots coach in January after 24 seasons in New England.

Brady and Belichick appear to be in good standing. The future Hall of Fame coach took friendly jabs at Brady during "The Greatest Roast of All Time," which aired on Netflix. Belichick was also the recipient of jokes that night, and was in good spirits throughout the evening.

But the evening also appeared to show that there may still be some work to be done on the relationship between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Julian Edelman described the moment that Belichick was laughing with several of his former players in the green room and Kraft walked in. Edelman said "The tension in that room though could cut [bleeping] glass."

Despite the potentially awkward dynamic, Belichick was back at Gillette Stadium Wednesday for Brady's big night.

Hundreds of Brady's former teammates are on hand as the quarterback who led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles becomes the 35th person enshrined at the team's Hall of Fame.