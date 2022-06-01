Watch CBS News
Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial in Boston rededicated after $3 million renovation

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A newly restored monument honoring a famed Civil War unit of Black soldiers in Boston was officially rededicated Wednesday.

The bronze and stone memorial honors Colonel Robert Gould Shaw and the soldiers of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment on Boston Common across from the State House.

The $3 million restoration project began back in the summer of 2020 when the sculpture was taken down and brought to a studio in Woburn. It was reset on a repaired marble and stone foundation in March of 2021.

The 11x14 foot bronze sculpture is more than a century old and water damage had weakened its brick core.

The 54th Massachusetts Regiment was featured in the 1989 Oscar-winning movie "Glory."

At Wednesday's ceremony, there was a re-enactment of Shaw and his men marching up Beacon Street past the State House on May 28, 1863, as seen in the memorial. It was originally unveiled in 1897.

