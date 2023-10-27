Dive teams, heavily armed officers search for Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card

DURHAM, Maine - Police teams spent Friday scrambling from one scene to the next, searching for Robert Card, the suspected gunman in the Lewiston, Maine mass shooting.

"Everybody says doesn't happen in your backyard. Well, it does," said Betsy McCartney. She watched as her neighbors on Peter Vier Road in Durham were brought to their knees outside their home surrounded by a heavily-armed SWAT team. Eventually police let them go and moved on.

"They asked the neighbors what was going on, and they said the guy could've been around here in the last couple nights," said McCartney.

Law enforcement officials prepare to search the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

A police helicopter hovered over Lisbon Falls. Dive teams searched underwater. Ground crews dressed in camouflage moved through the woods. As the hours since the shootings continue to add up, the community is feeling more urgency.

"I think that every minute that this goes on, we're more and more concerned," said Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck. "What's the next thing that's going to happen?"

Crews searched some farmland in Lisbon. Boats also used sonar through the Androscoggin River in a grid pattern near the spot where the suspected gunman's vehicle was discovered abandoned at a Lisbon Falls boat launch.

Robert Card has been named as a suspect in the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine. Maine State Police



"They could be dragging a diver behind them literally, while that diver is checking for evidence, checking for potential bodies," said Sauschuck.

A helicopter used thermal imagery directing crews to specific focal points. "Those are based on points last seen, and trying to rule out different areas where he may be," said Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Mark Latti.

By Friday morning, police had received more than 530 tips. "There's no question in my mind that we will take this individual into custody," said Sauschuck. "One way or the other."