Driver finds bullet lodged in vehicle after alleged road rage shooting on Massachusetts highway, "My life could have been taken."

A Massachusetts man says he narrowly escaped death after an alleged road rage shooting on I-495 and is now speaking publicly in hopes of generating new leads for investigators.

Steven Burns was driving home from work on Nov. 4, coming through Marlboro, when he noticed a white truck tailgating him on the highway.

"Tried to ram me off the road"

Burns said he was going 75 miles-per-hour at the time, and the situation escalated after he refused to speed up. "He jumped from behind me and got parallel with me on the side of my vehicle and then tried to ram me off the road," Burns said.

Burns said that he tried to maneuver away from the truck, but the driver continued to follow him. Moments later, Burns heard a gunshot. He called police and pulled over, where he discovered a bullet lodged in his vehicle.

Bullet lodged in vehicle after alleged road rage shooting on I-495 in Marlboro, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"It wasn't until after I pulled over and actually saw that there was a bullet lodged in my B-frame that I said, 'wow,'" Burns said. "My life could have been taken in an instant over something as dumb as road rage."

Burns was not injured, but he says the incident has left him shaken and frustrated by the lack of progress in the investigation. He said he has not heard from police in several weeks.

Looking for help identifying shooter

Authorities have not released details about a suspect but Burns hopes surveillance cameras along highway exits may help identify the shooter. By sharing his story publicly, he said he hopes to reach anyone who may have information about the incident.

"I'm doing this because I'm hoping that there's some people out there that have good heart where they've either heard this person brag about it and will report them in confidentiality so we can get him off the street," Burns said.

Massachusetts State Police released a statement about the incident saying in part: "Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, along with Crime Scene Service Section and Ballistics were advised and responded to assist in the investigation."

WBZ has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for an update on their investigation into the incident.