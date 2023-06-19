Watch CBS News
Riley O'Connell, missing daughter of Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell, found safe in Ohio

TAUNTON - The missing daughter of Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell has been found.

Riley O'Connell, 18, went missing from a mental health and rehab facility in Ohio early Wednesday morning. She's now receiving medical attention.

Mayor O'Connell and her family said they're grateful for all the support they've received.

June 18, 2023

