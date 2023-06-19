Riley O'Connell, missing daughter of Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell, found safe in Ohio
TAUNTON - The missing daughter of Taunton Mayor Shaunna O'Connell has been found.
Riley O'Connell, 18, went missing from a mental health and rehab facility in Ohio early Wednesday morning. She's now receiving medical attention.
Mayor O'Connell and her family said they're grateful for all the support they've received.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.