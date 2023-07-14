Rhamondre Stevenson ranks outside of top 10 at position in ESPN poll of coaches, scouts, executives, players

BOSTON -- The NFL at large continues to be less than impressed with the Patriots' roster.

That picture took a fuller shape on Friday, when ESPN released its top 10 rankings of running backs, as voted on by coaches, scouts, executives and players. That was thought to be one of the lists where a Patriots player would land in the top 10, but Rhamondre Stevenson came up short.

Stevenson, entering his third season, was an honorable mention among the group, after receiving some votes from the 80-plus voters, who were each asked to give their top 10 at every position. In total, 20 running backs received votes, with six being named honorable mentions.

Nick Chubb came in as the No. 1 running back, followed by Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry. Free agent Dalvin Cook ranked eighth. In the AFC East, the Jets' Breece Hall was an honorable mention, despite playing just seven games last year in his rookie season.

The top-10 list includes three players -- Jacobs at No. 3, Barkley at No. 4, and Austin Ekeler at No. 10 -- who were honorable mentions on the list a year ago. Additionally, Tony Pollard came in at No. 9 after going unranked last year. So the opportunity for Stevenson to rise in the eyes of NFL evaluators, particularly with Damien Harris out of the picture, will certainly be there this upcoming season.

(As a side note, it's at least interesting that Jacobs and Barkley are poised to hold out of training camp and beyond amid contract issues, while Cook has been available for more than a month but has yet to find a new home. Being a top running back doesn't always bring the riches.)

The running back list was released a day after ESPN released the tight end top-10 list, in which Hunter Henry was an honorable mention and Mike Gesicki also received votes.

Thus far, only Matthew Judon has landed in the top 10 of these polls, coming in at No. 8 among edge rushers. Kyle Dugger was an honorable mention at safety, too. The Patriots are unlikely to have any players named to the top 10 at offensive tackle (list released Saturday), quarterback (list released Monday), or wide receivers (list released Tuesday), but Mike Onwenu and perhaps David Andrews are likely to land some votes for interior offensive linemen, with that list being released on Sunday.

While the folks who run and partake in the league still are skeptical about the talent on the Patriots' roster, this is an improvement from last year. A year ago, Hunter Henry was the lone Patriots player to land in any of the top 10 lists, and Jonnu Smith was the only other Patriot to even receive a single vote. This year, the number of Patriots to receive votes is already at three, and it could climb to four or five with Onewnu and/or Andrews.

Overall, though, the picture remains the same. When executives, coaches, scouts and players were asked to think about the best players in the league, the Patriots -- coming off an 8-9 season and now four seasons removed from a playoff victory -- remained largely an afterthought.