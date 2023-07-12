Kyle Dugger finishes outside of top 10 in ESPN poll of scouts

BOSTON -- Earlier this week, Matthew Judon landed in the top 10 of votes from players, coaches and executives for being among the very best in the NFL at his position. There was some thought that Kyle Dugger may land among the very best at the safety position, but the fourth-year safety finished just outside of the top 10.

Dugger was an honorable mention in the poll released by ESPN.com on Wednesday, with some voters listing Dugger in their top 10 but not enough for him to ultimately make the list.

Jeremy Fowler noted that "safety is always one of the most challenging positions to rank because of its stylistic differences," noting how different the roles are for deep safeties and safeties playing near the line of scrimmage in a hybrid linebacker/safety role. The Patriots have employed the latter for quite some time, and they currently employ Dugger, Adrian Phillips and Jabrill Peppers in that role, with the possibility of rookie Marte Mapu joining that group.

As it was, the top 10 list was headed by Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Chargers' Derwin James, Denver's Justin Simmons, Arizona's Budda Baker and Miami's Jevon Holland. Dugger was one of seven honorable mentions, along with fellow AFC Easters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

One AFC executive told ESPN that Dugger's "disruptive" in coverage, despite his bigger and stronger frame. And an NFC executive told ESPN that Dugger is a "versatile, tough, smart, excellent tackler."

In terms of other positions where the Patriots may get some representation in these ESPN polls, the tight ends list will be released Thursday, running backs will come on Friday, and interior offensive linemen will be revealed Sunday. Hunter Henry made last year's list for tight ends, and Rhamondre Stevenson and Mike Onwenu likely earned some votes at running back and interior lineman, respectively.