Rhamondre Stevenson did it all for Patriots in Week 2 win vs. Dolphins

While Drake Maye is getting a lot of attention for having one of his best games with the Patriots on Sunday, New England wouldn't have escaped Miami with a 33-27 win over the Dolphins without the efforts of running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Maye certainly deserves his flowers for an incredibly solid and efficient performance in Miami. But it was Stevenson who did a lot of the heavy lifting for the Patriots' offense, as he provided a nice reminder to his doubters that he's still a talented and versatile back for New England.

Throughout much of the summer, Stevenson was more of an afterthought with all the hype surrounding rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. But Stevenson was a beast of a back for the Patriots on Sunday as he racked up 142 all-purpose yards for the New England offense.

He made an impact on the ground with his 54 yards on 11 carries, plus a much-needed two-point conversion in the second half. He made an impact as a pass-catcher too, catching all five passes Maye sent his way for a team-high (and career-high) 88 receiving yards.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel awarded Stevenson with a game ball Sunday afternoon, and then said Monday the back provided a "huge lift" for New England in the win. Vrabel said Stevenson was the total package against the Dolphins, and highlighted the back's running, catching, and blocking abilities.

They were all on display down in Miami, as was Stevenson's explosiveness.

Rhamondre Stevenson with the Play of the Game in Miami

Stevenson had the biggest play of the day Sunday late in the third quarter with the Patriots trailing, 20-15. Facing a third-and-3 from their own 24-yard line, the pocket started to fall apart for Maye.

But the QB had a nice safety net in Stevenson, who was running up the right sideline on a wheel route. Maye stepped up in the pocket to avoid Miami's pressure, and dropped a pass right over Stevenson's shoulder, which the running back brought in. That's when Stevenson really got to work.

After bringing in Maye's pass, Stevenson broke back across the middle of the field for a 55-yard gain. It was the biggest play of the season for the Patriots, the longest completion of Maye's career, and the longest reception of Stevenson's career.

"We throw those kind of routes all the time in practice," Maye said after the win. "I thought I overthrew it at first, and he made a great play."

Stevenson said the play is usually called for Henderson, but he was ready when his chance presented itself on Sunday.

"We knew it was a man call [the Dolphins] had on. I knew the linebacker was on me, so really the only thing for me was beating the linebacker and catching the ball," Stevenson said Monday.

Two plays after Stevenson's big catch and run, Maye took it into the end zone from six yards out to put the Patriots back on top. Stevenson gave New England a 23-20 edge when he took in the two-point conversion after Maye's touchdown.

Sunday was Stevenson's most productive day since his breakout 2022 season, and his big afternoon in Miami was more than just one giant reception. He helped New England set the tone early with three straight carries to start the game. After picking up nine yards on his first two carries, Stevenson moved the chains with a nine-yard run on third-and-1.

He was off and running from there. Stevenson ripped off a 21-yard run early in the second quarter to help set up a Patriots field goal. He brought in a 13-yard reception in the fourth quarter with the Patriots facing a third-and-12, which let New England eat three more minutes of game action before Malik Washington's punt return touchdown.

An unsung but extremely important play by Stevenson happened just before his big play. With the Patriots facing a second-and-12 at their own 15-yard line, Stevenson brought in a nine-yard pass from Maye, which set up a much more manageable third-and-3 for the offense. The very next play, Maye and Stevenson connected for their 55-yard home run.

New England's first win of the season wouldn't have happened without Stevenson's many contributions, and they earned him a game ball from Vrabel in the locker room. While adding another pigskin to his collection was nice, it wasn't the highlight of Stevenson's afternoon in Miami.

"Honestly, I felt way better getting a dub under our belt," said Stevenson.