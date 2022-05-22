Revolution score late to earn 3-2 victory over FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – The New England Revolution (4-5-3, 15 pts.) defeated FC Cincinnati (6-6-1, 19 pts.), 3-2, at TQL Stadium on Saturday in a match delayed 78 minutes by inclement weather. Brandon Bye recorded assists on all three goals as Adam Buksa, Sebastian Lletget, and Tommy McNamara each tallied goals in New England's first away win of the season. The Revolution, unbeaten in their last four league matches, set a club record by scoring multiple goals for the seventh straight MLS match.

Lletget fired the Revolution in front with a spectacular overhead finish in the 17th minute, rising for a scissor kick that sent Bye's cross past Cincinnati's rookie goalkeeper Roman Celentano. The Goal of the Week contender is Lletget's second tally of the season as he has now contributed to a goal in the last three league games.

Cincinnati leveled the score in the 26th minute on a headed goal by Brandon Vazquez, before Buksa reclaimed the lead for New England with a clever backheeled finish in the 43rd minute, again assisted by Bye. Buksa has now scored in seven consecutive games for New England, tying a Revolution club record set in 2000. The Polish international has nine goals in his last eight starts, and six goals in four career starts against FC Cincinnati across all competitions.

Carles Gil moves into a tie for first in MLS with his seventh assist of the year on Buksa's goal. With an assist in five consecutive MLS games, Gil tied his own club record, shared with Steve Ralston (2002). In the 58th minute, Cincinnati's Alvaro Barreal found the equalizer to knot the game at 2-2, but the Revolution had the final word. In the 89th minute, Bye delivered his third assist of the game to Tommy McNamara, who scored the winning goal, his first of the year.

Forward Gustavo Bou returned from injury to make his first appearance since March 16. The 2021 MLS Best XI selection played 45 minutes in this third MLS appearance of 2022. Revolution newcomer Dylan Borrero, a 20-year-old midfielder acquired in April from Brazilian champions Atletico Mineiro using the league's U-22 Initiative, made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 65th minute.

The Revolution head back on the road this Wednesday, May 25 for a meeting with New York City FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. The match at Belson Stadium in Jamaica, N.Y. kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. New England then resumes MLS action next Saturday, May 28 at Gillette Stadium against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 p.m. ET – TV38, myRITV, CoziTV, 98.5 The Sports Hub).