Revolution name Caleb Porter as new head coach

BOSTON -- The New England Revolution named Caleb Porter as their new head coach on Tuesday.

Porter, 48, has won two MLS Cups during his coaching career -- one with the Portland Timbers and one with the Columbus Crew. He also led the Akron Zips to a national collegiate championship in 2010.

The 2013 MLS Coach of the Year brings a 113-93-89 regular-season record to New England.

The move comes a few weeks after the Revolution named Curt Onalfo as the club's new sporting director. Bruce Arena previously filled both roles for the club.

"Caleb Porter is a gifted and respected coach with more than two decades of coaching experience who has delivered MLS Cup championships to both of his previous clubs," Onalfo said. "Caleb has consistently demonstrated the leadership and tactical acumen needed to build a winning team in our league. We know he is the right person to lead our team, which we believe is already well positioned to compete for trophies."

Porter coached the Timbers from 2013-17 before coaching the Crew from 2019-22. The Revolution are coming off a 15-9-10 season that ended with the team losing in its first-round playoff series against Philadelphia, a year in which the players dealt with the sudden removal of Arena midseason.

"Throughout the interview process, it was clear the character, passion and ambition that the people in this club possess and I immediately felt connected and aligned with their strategy and values. The Revolution have a rich history and I'm driven to build off that strong foundation and help the players add to their legacy with the club," Porter said. "Lastly, I'm extremely motivated to reward the supporters for their undying loyalty over the past 27 years. I will work relentlessly to bring the first MLS cup to this storied club and New England."