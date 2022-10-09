Revolution close 2022 season with 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire FC

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. – The New England Revolution (10-12-12; 34 pts.) concluded the 2022 MLS regular season with a 1-1 draw against Chicago Fire FC (10-15-9; 34 pts.) at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made four saves and midfielder Dylan Borerro secured his third goal of the season in a 25-minute substitute appearance.

The Revolution recorded four shots in the first half, two by Giacomo Vrioni, who narrowly missed wide on an opportunity just 52 seconds into the contest. Vrioni was replaced by Borrero in the 65th minute, who broke the deadlock in the 88th minute to put the Revolution ahead. The 20-year-old Colombian winger collected a pass from Brandon Bye and set a right-footed curler into the left-side panel for his third tally of the season. Bye's assist was his seventh of the year, level with DeJuan Jones for second on the team and tied for fourth among all MLS defenders in 2022. Despite the late goal, Chicago's Alex Monis evened the score in the 92nd minute to seal the draw.

New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrović finished the contest with four saves, bringing his season total to 85 with a save percentage of 75.7, according to Opta. That is the second-best rate in MLS this season (min. 30 saves) and the highest for a Revolution goalkeeper since Matt Reis in 2009 (min. 40 saves). Petrović joins Reis (2006 and 2009) and Matt Turner (2021) as the only Revolution goalkeepers to finish a season with a save percentage of 75.0 or better.

Bruce Arena made two changes to today's Starting XI from last Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United FC, with Jones and midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum returning to the lineup. Jones, who marked his 100th MLS regular season appearance, saw his first action since Sept. 13.

The draw extends New England's unbeaten streak against Chicago to eight games, with three wins and five draws in that span. New England concludes the 2022 MLS regular season in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution will miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

MATCH NOTES

Dylan Borrero tallied his third goal in his 12th appearance for New England. In his 25-minute shift, Borrero tied for the team lead with three shots and won three of his five duels.

's seven primary assists are second most by a defender this season. With seven total assists each, Bye and Jones are tied for fourth among all MLS defenders. Gustavo Bou (8g, 2a) finishes the season as the Revolution Golden Boot winner, the first time he has claimed the award. Bou closed his final match of 2022 with two shots on target and two chances created.

(8g, 2a) finishes the season as the Revolution Golden Boot winner, the first time he has claimed the award. Bou closed his final match of 2022 with two shots on target and two chances created. Carles Gil 's 116 chances created are the 5th most in a season since Opta began tracking the statistic in 2013. Gil's 130 chances created in 2021 remain the most in that 11-year span.

's 116 chances created are the 5th most in a season since Opta began tracking the statistic in 2013. Gil's 130 chances created in 2021 remain the most in that 11-year span. Djordje Petrović's 75.7 save percentage, per Opta, is the third-highest t season mark for a Revolution goalkeeper (min. 40 saves), and the best since Matt Reis posted 81.4 percent in 2009.

75.7 save percentage finishes as second highest in MLS this season (min. 30 saves). DeJuan Jones returned to the starting lineup and collected his 100th MLS regular season appearance today.

returned to the starting lineup and collected his 100th MLS regular season appearance today. Nacho Gil started for the second consecutive contest, winning a team-high four fouls and six of his nine duels.

started for the second consecutive contest, winning a team-high four fouls and six of his nine duels. Henry Kessler recorded a team-best 10 clearances, matching his season high set on May 15 at Atlanta and finishing just one shy of a career mark.

recorded a team-best 10 clearances, matching his season high set on May 15 at Atlanta and finishing just one shy of a career mark. Damian Rivera's substitute appearance was the 40th MLS appearance by a Revolution Homegrown Player this season.

substitute appearance was the 40th MLS appearance by a Revolution Homegrown Player this season. Bruce Arena makes two changes to the Revolution Starting XI from last Saturday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United FC, with defender DeJuan Jones and midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum starting in place of Ryan Spaulding and Matt Polster (lower leg).