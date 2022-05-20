Watch CBS News
Police increasing Revere Beach patrols with large crowds expected this weekend

REVERE - State police are increasing patrols at Revere Beach as the hot weather arrives.

It comes after several fights broke out in a large crowd along the beach last weekend. Five people were arrested Saturday, and one person was taken to the hospital.

Police said a group wearing ski masks are believed to be responsible for starting the fights near the bandstand.

Troopers will be enforcing beach rules, which prohibit alcohol, marijuana, weapons and amplified music.

A parking ban on Revere Beach Boulevard will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The beach closes one hour after dusk, and people will be asked to leave. 

