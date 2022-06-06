Researchers find painful nerve condition could be associated with height

BOSTON -- Many of us wish we were taller, there may be some health risks associated with being taller than average.

Being tall has previously been associated with having atrial fibrillation and varicose veins but a new study has identified a few other conditions that could plague taller adults.

Researchers looked at data on more than 250,000 veterans and found evidence that greater height was associated with peripheral neuropathy, a painful nerve condition typically in the feet and legs as well as leg ulcers and poor circulation.

That said, being taller may have its health advantages such as a lower risk for high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and coronary heart disease.