Study finds walking or biking to work is better for your overall health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON -- Research shows that people who walk or bike to work are mentally and physically healthier than those who don't. 

A recent study conducted by researchers in the United Kingdom involved more than 82,000 people ages 16 to 74 for over 18 years. They found that those who walked to work or school experienced fewer hospitalizations and were less likely to be prescribed drugs for cardiovascular disease or mental health issues, compared to non-active commuters.

In addition to those health benefits, bike commuters had a lower risk of heart disease, cancer, and death overall. Cyclists did, however, have a higher risk of traffic collisions but the benefits outweighed the risks.  

