Reports: Patriots will not pursue Lamar Jackson

BOSTON -- It was pretty fun on Monday afternoon when Robert Kraft let it be known that he had found out -- by way of text message from rapper Meek Mill -- that Lamar Jackson wants to play for the New England Patriots.

Alas, the fun appears to be short-lived.

Multiple reports have since surfaced indicating that despite that revelation from the owner, the Patriots will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that "it's just not going to happen," citing a league source.

Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard cited three sources, saying, "Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Patriots are not expected to pursue signing or trading for Jackson."

Bedard noted that everything from "the contract to the draft pick compensation" makes the cost too high for the Patriots to seriously consider making that move.

Jackson, 26, stated earlier this offseason that he turned down a three-year, $133 million offer from the Ravens, a contract that would have paid him over $44 million per season. That number would make him the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in terms of annual salary, but it's also much higher than the Patriots and Bill Belichick have ever invested in the position.

Jackson has played three games against Belichick's Patriots in his career, going 2-1 with 630 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions while also rushing 38 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

If the Patriots were to acquire Jackson, the team would also have to ship over significant draft capital to Baltimore, either in the form of two first-round picks if Jackson were to sign an offer sheet that the Ravens opted to not match, or in a similarly hefty trade package if a separate deal were negotiated.

Instead, the Patriots plan to roll with Mac Jones, who will carry a $4.25 million cap hit in 2023 and a $4.96 million cap hit in 2024.