Reported kidnapping at Boston University was a misunderstanding, police say

Boston police say a possible kidnapping was a misunderstanding

BOSTON - Police said a "reported kidnapping" of a child at Boston University Thursday afternoon turned out to be a misunderstanding.

Police responded to the area of 700 Commonwealth Ave, which is the address of the Warren Towers dormitory, at about 1:10 p.m. They said there was a reported kidnapping involving an 8-year-old boy, and shared photos of a suspect van.

"The van and child have been located, and this incident was a misunderstanding," Boston police tweeted a few hours later.