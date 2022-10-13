Watch CBS News
Reported kidnapping at Boston University was a misunderstanding, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

BOSTON - Police said a "reported kidnapping" of a child at Boston University Thursday afternoon turned out to be a misunderstanding. 

Police responded to the area of 700 Commonwealth Ave, which is the address of the Warren Towers dormitory, at about 1:10 p.m. They said there was a reported kidnapping involving an 8-year-old boy, and shared photos of a suspect van.

"The van and child have been located, and this incident was a misunderstanding," Boston police tweeted a few hours later.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on October 13, 2022 / 2:17 PM

