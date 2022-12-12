Report: There's "exasperation" among Patriots players with coaching staff

Patriots 1st Down: New England MUST win both games on two-game trip out west

Patriots 1st Down: New England MUST win both games on two-game trip out west

Patriots 1st Down: New England MUST win both games on two-game trip out west

BOSTON -- Patriots fans have had a tough time watching the Patriots' offense this season. Unsurprisingly, the players themselves haven't been all thrilled with the way things have gone.

And things may be coming to an emotional crest on Monday night in Arizona.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, the Patriots are running low on "buy-in" from players with regard to their confidence in the team's coaching staff.

"There is exasperation not only from those on the offensive side but on the defensive side of the ball as well," Perry reported.

Perry said the defense feels as though the offense's poor production has put more stress on the other side of the ball, while offensively, the offensive buy-in "was gasping for air long ago."

"My understanding is offensive players this week were going to try to keep the coaching staff accountable and be more proactive in terms of getting the details they felt were necessary to succeed in Arizona," Perry wrote, stating that the players have wanted to have more of a say in terms of the offensive system that's being run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

The Patriots enter Monday's game in Arizona ranked 24th in yards, 26th in third down offense, and dead last in red zone offense. They also rank 26th in yards per drive and 23rd in points per drive. Considering the Cardinals rank 21st in yards allowed, 28th in third down defense, dead last in red zone defense, 20th in yards allowed per drive and 31st in points allowed per drive, it figures to be a night of opportunity for the New England offense to put forth a solid showing.

If it doesn't, then it seems the "buy-in" -- which is already low -- could drop even more.