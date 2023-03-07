Watch CBS News
Report: Several teams to pursue Jonathan Jones in free agency

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Matthew Slater on his decision to return for a 16th season with Patriots
Matthew Slater on his decision to return for a 16th season with Patriots 05:17

BOSTON -- Jonathan Jones has been on a steady climb since entering the league with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Now, he's set to cash in.

The 29-year-old cornerback showed some tremendous versatility last season, switching from the slot to the outside, and as a result, he figures to garner plenty of attention when free agency begins.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that "there will be a number of suitors" for Jones when free agency opens next week.

Jones played in 16 games last season, recording 11 pass defenses while intercepting four passes -- both of which were career highs. He also recorded 69 total tackles, the second-highest total of his career. In that career, he's played in 101 games, recording 11 interceptions and 44 pass defenses.

He's also played in eight playoff games, winning Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.

Jones is among a crop of Patriots free agents that includes Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Wynn, Jabrill Peppers, Damien Harris, Nelson Agholor and Devin McCourty.

