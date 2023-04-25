Report: Patriots have "real interest" in QB Will Levis

BOSTON -- It certainly came as a bit of a surprise last week when quarterback Will Levis made a pre-draft visit to Foxboro. But a new report indicates that the Patriots were doing more than just their due diligence when welcoming the former Kentucky QB to town.

According to Mike Giardi, the Patriots do have some "real interest" in Levis, whose draft stock has risen quite a bit in recent weeks. However, Giardi did curb that report by noting that the belief in Levis is "not universal" within the walls of 1 Patriot Place.

As I mentioned on Felger & Holley last night, there is real interest in QB Will Levis from the Patriots. Not universally, but there are important folks in that building that believe in the talent. What I've heard about his visit from other stops... he hasn't blown anyone away. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 25, 2023

Giardi added: "It's not that he's an unlikable kid, but players didn't gravitate to him either. Can that leadership quality/it factor be learned? The physical talents are undeniable."

This report aligns with what Albert Breer said earlier this week that "there's a person or two in that building who really likes Will Levis. I think there's people in the front office who really like him."

Over 24 games at Kentucky, Levis completed 65.7 percent of his passes, throwing for 5,232 yards (8.2 Y/A) with 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns. The Patriots own the No. 14 pick in the first round, where Levis may or may not still be available to be selected on Thursday night.