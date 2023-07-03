Report: Celtics signing guard Dalano Banton

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics made a minor addition on Monday, signing guard Dalano Banton to a two-year contract.

Shams Charania first reported the news, with Adam Himmelsbach reporting that the second year is a team option.

The 23-year-old Banton was a second-round pick by Toronto in the 2021 draft out of Nebraska, after Banton played his high school ball in Massachusetts at Redemption Christian Academy in Northfield and the MacDuffie School in Granby.

Banton has appeared in 95 games over the past two seasons with the Raptros, averaging 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 10.3 minutes per game. At 6-foot-9, he gives the Celtics some length at a guard spot off the bench.