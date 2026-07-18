Body found at Boston home owned by husband of Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Boston police are investigating the discovery Saturday of a dead body that was found at a property that is owned by the husband of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Police spokesperson James Moccia told CBS News Boston officers were called to a house on Malta Street in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood at 1:52 p.m. "for a report to investigate a person."

When they arrived, they found the person deceased, Moccia said.

Moccia did not have any further details and said the homicide unit is handling the investigation. A Boston police cruiser was seen outside the home Saturday evening and it was sealed off with red crime scene tape.

Boston Police sealed off 25 Malta Street in Matttapan on July 18, 2026 after a dead body was found there. CBS Boston

According to property records from the city of Boston, Pressley's husband, Conan Harris, is listed as the owner of the Malta Street home. The property has an assessed value of $919,000.

The two-story, seven bedroom house was built in 1910. Pressley and Harris do not live at the home. It's a rental property that's currently for sale. The asking price is $1.15 million.

"The Congresswoman extends her deepest condolences to the impacted family," a spokesperson for Pressley said in a statement Saturday night.

Pressley, a Democrat, was first elected to Congress in 2018, when she defeated longtime former Rep. Michael Capuano in a primary.